Alzheimer’s Association urging ‘action now’ for awareness month

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association is urging patients, caregivers, and supporters to “take action now — for yourself, your loved ones, and for the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

The U.S.-based nonprofit is taking to social media and hosting both virtual and in-person events throughout the month to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The association is encouraging the community — which it notes on its website comprises more than “7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their nearly 12 million caregivers” — to take part in these efforts, and in fundraising opportunities.

One major goal of this year’s awareness month is for advocates in the U.S. to contact their congressional representatives and call for increased federal funding for research into Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also urging U.S. legislators to support the Credit for Caring Act, a bipartisan bill that would provide financial aid to people who are serving as caregivers for those with chronic diseases. An online portal has been created by the nonprofit to help community members contact their legislators.

On the website, the association notes that “worldwide, more than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and two-thirds of Americans have at least one major potential risk factor for dementia.”

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting a number of events throughout the month with a focus on disease awareness and brain health.

Among its offerings are seminars on brain-healthy eating strategies and opportunities to ask questions to dementia experts. The association also is providing a variety of resources — with a webpage on”10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain,” for example — to help people support brain health.

The Longest Day event aims to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s

Several fundraising efforts this month will support Alzheimer’s research and care. The main event will be The Longest Day, which is marked on June 21 — the summer solstice, the day with the most daylight in the northern hemisphere. The association is urging community members to get involved, whether by fundraising or by hosting events like games, parties, or other activities.

Other fundraising events throughout the month are the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held in more than 600 communities nationwide, and the Ride to End ALZ, which is a biking event held both in person and virtually. RivALZ to End ALZ, a series of volunteer-driven flag football games for young professional women, will be taking place at sites across the country.

The association is also going to be spreading the word to raise awareness on social media this month. Community members are encouraged to join in by posting photos on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag #ENDALZ and following the association at @alzassociation. Community members can also volunteer with the organization.

The official color of the Alzheimer’s movement is purple, and the association is encouraging the community to wear purple clothing this month. Throughout June, the association is offering 20% off its online store with a promo code.