Caregiving and a breast cancer diagnosis aren’t a good mix

Are you seeing a lot of pink lately? You probably have, since October is internationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Just as purple is associated with Alzheimer’s disease, pink denotes breast cancer awareness.

Both men and women can develop these illnesses, though more women are diagnosed with both breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease than men. It makes sense that women account for more cases of breast cancer, but the fact that more women are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease remains a mystery — though not wholly.

For one thing, women live longer than men, so there’s that. But beyond aging, researchers haven’t definitively concluded why nearly two-thirds of those who have Alzheimer’s are women. Almost 7 million people in the United States have the condition, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and nearly 4 million of those are women, a staggering number.

According to the American Cancer Society, the median age for women who develop breast cancer is 62, while the Alzheimer’s Association reports that “women in their 60s are about twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s during the rest of their lives as they are to develop breast cancer.” As someone who has experience with both conditions, I can tell you, women don’t want to have either. Nor do we wish them on the men we love.

My personal experience

My experience with Alzheimer’s began when my mother was diagnosed and my sister, Ruth, and I became her primary caregivers. Neither of us had breast cancer at that time, but my sister was diagnosed a few months before our mother passed away.

Aside from Alzheimer’s, our mother was primarily healthy, but we didn’t tell her about Ruth’s diagnosis. After Mom’s death, we were sad, of course. But we were then able to concentrate on Ruth’s health and her getting well.

Then, five years later, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Right now, Ruth and I are both grateful to be cancer-free.

We didn’t battle cancer and take care of our mother simultaneously, which would’ve been beyond frightening; in fact, I can’t imagine how it’d be possible. But undoubtedly, given the statistics, some caregivers do deal with both. Additionally, caregivers are sometimes so busy providing care that they ignore warning signs, such as breast lumps, or they skip mammograms and yearly health examinations. They either don’t make time or they fear a diagnosis. If they’re sick, after all, who will care for their loved one?

As with Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, there’s no cure for metastatic breast cancer. But unlike Alzheimer’s, medical science can stop breast cancer before it spreads. Women like me and my sister are cancer-free because of that, and more significantly, by God’s grace.

Steps for caregivers

Some health agencies provide free mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to encourage women to get one. See a health professional for a physical exam, including the breasts, at least once a year, and learn to perform self-exams of the breasts while you’re in the shower. Don’t ignore a lump, and if you discover one, please don’t put off going to the doctor. If you care for a mother, daughter, or female friend, they too need to have breast examinations.

Caregiving is not an excuse for ignoring your health. While taking time away from such duties is challenging, it’s imperative.

“Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death for women,” the American Cancer Society notes, and predictions for 2024 indicate that 42,250 women will die from the disease. But the survival rate following breast cancer treatment is also significant. If caught in the early stages, the five-year survival rate is 99%.

Caregivers can’t risk going undiagnosed for any cancer, including breast cancer.

